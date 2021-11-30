Minnie's Monkeys looks to 'pawsitively' impact pets and the planet

“We wanted to make a company based off of the memories that we have with Minnie to kind of share our love that we have with her, with everyone else.”

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This Giving Tuesday is going to the dogs!

A local company is highlighting love for its own pooch with a product that’s not only pet friendly but helping the planet, too.

Megan Novinski started her company Minnie’s Monkeys back in July. She and her husband have two Great Pyrenees and their love for both fur babies gave Megan an idea, “we wanted to make a company based off of the memories that we have with Minnie to kind of share our love that we have with her, with everyone else.”

Minnie is their first “dog daughter,” as she’s affectionately called.

“She’s almost 6 years old at this point, but we got her when she was a puppy. She’s always been very sassy and fun and crazy,” says Novinski.

She also loves to play and as a puppy, she took to a monkey dog toy that’s been her go-to ever since. As a nod to the treasured chewie, Megan started Minnie’s Monkeys – toys that are pet and planet-friendly.

The Minnie monkey is donning a dress and a crown, “we wanted to make something that was a little more pleasing to the eye and kind of had more personality,” Novinski explains.

She says the toys are made from green material including recycled water bottles and upcycled fabric, “so these would just be added to the landfill if we didn’t use them for our toys.”

Furbaby number two, Jenny, is Novinski’s toy tester, “Jenny is our quality ‘pawsurance’ or assurance manager.”

The toys have been a hit with dogs and with those who are getting a boost from the profits, 25 percent of sales are donated to charities, and once a month, the company volunteers at a local non-profit.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, it's hosting a “Monkey Madness Fundraiser” for the Suncoast Animal League at The Toasted Monkey in St. Pete Beach. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.