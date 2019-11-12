ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Americans generate a lot of waste, and it's even worse during the holidays.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, we throw away 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and New Years. That's a million extra tons of garbage per week.

There are ways we can reduce that waste.

Monica Leonard is the owner of The Refillery. Her specialty is reducing waste with reusable and refillable products. And, she's gets pretty creative when it comes to wrapping gifts.

"Just recently I went to a store and they gave me these cute craft boxes," she said. "Then I just took strips of old fabric and used it as a bow and it's the cutest thing."

And don't rule out wrapping a gift with a gift.

"We used a cloth napkin for size, but you can also use a really pretty bathroom hand towel or cute wash cloth depending on the size and then you got the gift wrap itself is also reusable," Leonard said.

She also uses sprigs of eucalyptus, cinnamon sticks or even live Christmas tree branches to embellish gifts.

You can also try this fun idea:

"We dehydrated some oranges. You just do it in your oven," Leonard said. "You can slice oranges, lemons, lime and grapefruit. Then, when you're done you just toss these in your yard and the birds will eat these."

A Bento bag can replace a traditional gift bag that can't be recycled.

"This bag can actually be used to store lunch in or whatever, but it's also a great gift bag," Leonard said.

And, don't be afraid to give a gift that gets someone started on a more sustainable lifestyle like reusable straws, a to go set of cutlery or even washable sponges.

"The reusable lifestyle doesn't mean you have to go out and buy something new to reuse," Leonard said. "Use that mouthwash bottle over and over again and keep refilling."

The Refillery in St. Petersburg is holding a zero waste wrapping workshop on December 21st.

