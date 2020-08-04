CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — It's been at least a couple of weeks, if not more, since many of us have got to go to a hair salon. For women who regularly color their hair, it may not be looking so good, but there are ways to temporarily fix it or even hide it.

Tanja Catoe, with Salon Inga in Carrollwood, says she has been getting all kinds of questions about hiding roots and gray hairs that are starting to grow out.

She says it's time to get creative.

"Headscarves have been kind of in any way for ponytails, but you can kind of pull your hair back and wrap it."

She says if you need to pull it back off your face, be careful how you do that.

"Maybe just pull a low ponytail keeping some of this down, so you're not having to pull it totally back and make it harsh."

Catoe says changing up where or how you part your hair can also cover some color issues. Also, a little curl and volume can go a long way.

Catoe says you can find great temporary coloring products online that won't damage your hair and you can wash it out if you mess it up.

Finally, use this time to give your hair some TLC with deep conditioning and less styling.

"We can throw it in a bun and leave it for eight hours. We can avoid a little bit of heat."

If you're looking for more tips, head over to Salon Inga's Instagram page.

