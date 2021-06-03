Is your pet ready for you to return to the office?

Start preparing them now, so it's an easier transition for both of you.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As more and more people head back to the office after more than a year of working from home, it's definitely an adjustment. And not just for you, but also for your pets. It's good to know there are some things you can do to prepare your pet to suddenly have the house all to themselves!

Pinellas County Animal Services really wanted to get the message out about this now. If you are back at work and having problems with your pet adjusting to a new routine, they can get you the help you need to keep your fur babies in the family.

"Unfortunately, what we're seeing across the country right now is, as people are returning to work, many of them instead of working through issues with their new pets, they are taking those new pets back to the shelters where they came from," said Doug Brightwell, the Director of Pinellas County Animal Services.

He says they aren't seeing that problem in the Tampa Bay area, yet.

To make sure that doesn't happen, he's reminding all pet owners there are many resources to help them.

"If you need pet sitters, if you need daycare for boarding, if you need veterinary references, trainers, groomers, whatever; we can help you find that. Because those can be overwhelming for new dog owners, new cat owners, how to find those resources or the right resources for your pet."

If you know that your routine will be changing drastically in the next few weeks, start preparing your pet now.

"If you're going to be gone for eight hours a day, go ahead and start leaving for a couple of hours a day. Reward them before you leave, make it a positive thing before you leave and then have a positive reaction for them when you get back home."

10 Tampa Bay's Jenny Dean has experienced separation from her dog and saw firsthand how it impacted their behavior.

"My dog, Molly, is a 3-year-old boxer and hasn't been alone more than a couple of hours here and there over the past year. One day my husband and I had to be gone 7-8 hours at the same time for work. and she chewed up our bookshelf near the front door. This was clearly a sign of anxiety, so we talked to our vet about it and we now give her a sturdy rubber bone that you can fill with treats to keep her busy while we are gone. That has helped, but each pet is different."

Some of you have told us on Twitter what you do to help your pet transition.

Wendy tweeted this: "We bought a 9-month-old American Bulldog and I put him outside in his pen until after dinner even though I'm home to train him for when I won't always be available. It's working out great."

"Leave the TV on, or a radio, helps them feel they're not alone. Have a dogsitter come during the day to break up the time alone," said a tweet from user jbalou.

Molly Moose does not like it when my husband and I have to work at the same time away from home. She chewed up our bookshelf when we both had to be gone for 7-8 hours. What do you do when you have to leave your pets alone? https://t.co/VNHg9fKOft — Jenny Dean (@JennyWTSP) June 3, 2021

Here are more tips from American Veterinary Medical Association:

• Slowly introduce workday routines to ease animal's anxiety.

• Give your pet plenty of exercise; keep pets engaged.

• Recognize signs of stress.

•Speak with your veterinarian.