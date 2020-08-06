Here's what to do if you find a hurt animal in the wild

SPCA Tampa Bay is helping rehabilitate wildlife with its new space.

LARGO, Fla. — Whether it's because of strong storms over the weekend, or just because people are spending more time outside since the pandemic hit, many are stepping in to do their part to rescue wildlife.

There have been lots of reports of hurt wild animals this year. Baby birds have been blown out of trees, a tiny squirrel lost its mama, and there's even been a family of opossums that needed help.

That's where the SPCA Tampa Bay stepped up to lend a hand.

"We are a for all shelter meaning we don't run any animal away regardless of species breed or circumstance," said Martha Boden CEO of SPCA Tampa Bay.

In April, it finished renovating an old barn on the property so they can take in more injured or abandoned wildlife.

"Our goal is to get as many animals back into the wild as safely as possible."

Boden said with the coronavirus pandemic hitting when it did, it seems like the new rehab center was completed just in time.

"Our wildlife intake has doubled over the last year. I think one of the things that's going on is that more people are outside walking rather than driving to work or going to school, so they're seeing more animals."

If you find a wild animal that looks injured or abandoned, don't touch it.

You can find instructions on what to do next to keep you and the animal safe on SPCA Tampa Bay's website.

