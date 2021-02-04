Clear the clutter this spring with these tips

Here are easy ways to organize that pandemic closet that you keep piling things into.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's that time of year where we all want to do a good, thorough spring cleaning.

We're talking more than just wiping the counters and mopping the floors. It's time to clean out the closets! Even though it can seem overwhelming, it's good to know there are some tricks to clearing that clutter.

Jennifer Johnson is an expert from Closets by Design. She talked about the best way to clear the clutter and make some extra space to get organized.

"We're really suggesting people go in their closets and look. If you haven't worn something in six months or a year, try it on. Does it fit? Do you love it? If you answered no to either of those questions, get rid of it. Donate. Toss."

Once you've done that, she says start organizing.

"Adjustable shelves, small baskets are great ways to organize these comfy clothes. I actually suggest that people take their yoga pants and their sweats and roll them up so they can display them and look at them."

Once your closet is organized, try keeping it that way with this trick.

"Actually in theory if every time you bring in one item, you get rid of one item, then you won't over clutter your closet. But, if you're closet looks like mine and it's already over-cluttered, then you might think of one in and two out. Every time you get something new, you get rid of two items."

Here are a couple more great tips: When you hang your clothes, turn the hanger around. After three months, if you haven't worn it, consider getting rid of it. Also, belt or tie hangers make great accessory hangers for all your statement necklaces.

Cleaning the clutter is also good for you mentally. Penn Medicine's Chester County Hospital says seeing clutter around your home reminds you of all the work that needs to be done.

It can also make it harder to find things or make space to enjoy your home. Psychologist Sherrie Bourg Carter says clutter can make us feel confused, tense and irritable. While cleaning up is linked with more positive emotions like feeling calm and happy.