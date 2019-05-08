TAMPA, Fla. — The first day of school is less than a week away for most kids in the Tampa Bay area.

The lazy days of summer break are almost over for kids and it's time to start getting them back into a routine.

"I'm Amy Hammond and I have two elementary-aged children and currently we are engaged in the whole nighttime routine, getting back to school."

Lucy and Fletcher are Amy's kids.

"Her bike is super slow... not super slow, just not a race," Hammond said. "Alright, let's not get into a conversation about bikes."

Hammond has already started trying to get her kids back into a typical school routine. Experts say she's right on target.

Dr. Jennifer Katzenstien is a Pediatric Neuropsychologist at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

"If you can start a week in advance, a week and a half in advance getting that bedtime routine back in order, dinner together," Katzenstien said. "Some families like to do worksheets to get back into the swing of things, read a book before bed. "

To make sure your kids are well-rested, sleep specialist Dr. Luis Ortiz says you need to think backward.

"If you have say a 9 o clock start time and you want to give your child about a half-hour to get ready, with a 15-minute travel time," Ortiz said. "You're going to need to get up at 8:15. If that child needs 10 hours of sleep, count 10 hours back so that's around 9:45 they actually need to be asleep."

Ortiz says limiting screen time can help kids fall asleep faster. Hammond agrees.

"During the school year, we customarily don't let the kids watch TV or have a screen after 4 p.m.," Hammond said.

Ortiz says to stick with a routine.

"The better you can keep with this routine, the better they're going to be able to fall asleep and wake up the next day," Ortiz said.

For those kids who may have some anxiety, Katzenstein says practicing deep breathing and positive self-talk can help.

"Reminding them what school looked like last year, how much fun they had during certain activities, how well they did potentially or what their strengths really were in school," Katzenstein said.

