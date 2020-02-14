Since the 1930's, the National Weather Service has taken upper air observations using weather balloons. The information they gathered then was just as important as it is today.

I visited the Tampa Bay National Weather Service office in Ruskin to join them for a morning balloon release.

Satellites and other instrument have gotten better, and we are also getting new technology that's helping. But, there's just nothing else that can give us that exact data that we need quite like a weather balloon.



Here's how they work: a large latex balloon is inflated with either helium or hydrogen gas. A parachute hangs right below the balloon with a long string connected to a special expendable instrument package or radiosonde.

Weather balloons are launched twice a day every day. Most of the National Weather Service offices around the country launch them at the exact same time every morning.

At the agreed upon time, up to an hour before 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. eastern standard time, more than 90 weather balloons are released across the U.S.



Once a balloon is released, the radiosonde begins sending back information.

The instrument records temperature, wind speed, wind direction, humidity and air pressure -- every couple of seconds. It also measures and transmits temperature relative humidity and GPS position data back to the NWS every second.

Over the next hour and a half or so, the balloon rises quickly through the atmosphere to an altitude of around 100,000 feet, where is can as cold as 130 degrees below zero.



The balloon we released during our visit traveled just under 20 miles high -- more than three times higher than where commercial jets typically fly.

A balloon may seem like a simple concept, but the data it is able to get is invaluable -- especially when it comes to severe weather.

Using the balloon data, meteorologists can also assess the atmosphere to figure out if there's a front coming, its stability, storms and a possibility of tornadoes.

