TAMPA, Fla. — Plastic treasure! That's what everyone wants at Tampa's big Gasparilla celebration. The beads are shiny and cool and the kids love them. Even the adults go crazy over beads at the big parade. But what do you do with them now? It's good to know you can recycle these beads the right way and get a great discount or free day of fun at the Florida Aquarium.

The day after the big parade, the clean up begins. Beads thrown from floats and boats inevitably end up in the bay. That's when the folks at the Florida Aquarium step in. Jonelle Meyer is the lead entertainer at the Florida Aquarium.

"Every year our divers go into the water into the bay, the day after Gasparilla and try to get as many beads back out of the water as they possibly can and they literally get hundreds. Hundreds and hundreds of pounds of these beads," said Meyer.

Meyer says they understand the need for beads and want people to have fun gathering the plastic treasure, but when it comes time to get rid of them, do it the right way.

"The one thing I'm really excited about. It's our second year that if you bring 10 pounds of your Gasparilla beads to the Florida Aquarium that we will give you 10 dollars off your admission."

So, what does the aquarium do with the beads? "We actually work with a group called the McDonald Training Center and what they do is they refurbish the beads. Recycling is great, but what we really want people to do is to reduce and reuse."

If the plastic beads do wind up just sitting in the water, Meyer says they break down over time causing other issues. "They become microplastics so they can't actually be pulled back out of the water. So the fish are eating them or other animals are eating them not knowing that they're not food and of course once the fish eat them, then who eats the fish? We do. So we're ingesting plastic at the same time."

Also, do not try to recycle these beads in you're regular bin. They may be plastic, but these strands can get tangled up in the recycling equipment and cause problems. The Florida Aquarium will take care of any beads you no longer want, just drop them off.

