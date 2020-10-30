What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Happy Friday!

Safety first 🎃

COVID-19 has changed the way we've celebrated so many holidays this year and Halloween is no different.

The Centers for Disease Control considers traditional trick-or-treating, large indoor costume parties and indoor haunted houses high-risk activities for exposure to COVID-19. Just because the CDC recommends you not do those things doesn't mean you have to cancel the holiday altogether.

We put together a list of creative ways you can celebrate Halloween safely this weekend.

We also have things to do across the Tampa Bay area here.

Recipes so good, it's scary 👻

Celebrating Halloween at home or with close friends and family will be the safest route for you to go this year, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring! You just have to get creative with your celebrations.

While you're celebrating at home, you'll definitely want some fun Halloween-themed treats to munch on. We compiled a few recipes that are easy and tasty!

There's even a little something in here just for the adults.

Look up this weekend!

Because there was a full moon on the very first day of October, we'll see something we won’t see again until 2039: a full moon on Halloween.

A Halloween full moon occurs for any one location about every 19 years, or once about every two decades.

Of course, Halloween 2020 wouldn’t be happy with just a Blue Moon. Halloween night is also the night we move the clock back one hour before bed, starting Daylight Saving Time.

Yes, an extra hour of sleep is in store for everyone Halloween night, plus a 5:45 p.m. sunset the next day.