What you need to know for Tuesday, May 5

Hey, why are the roads closed??

The City of Tampa wants to help out its restaurants and retailers that are trying to reopen by closing some of the roads to cars.

Yep-- that's right, some of the streets will be closed to allow more room for businesses to spread out and comply with social distancing guidelines.

You can find a map and list of road closures here.

Rest in peace to a legend

Cletus the goliath grouper has been a fixture at the Florida Aquarium since it opened its doors in the 1990s.

But on Monday night the aquarium said its beloved big boy had died. Staff said he had some sort of prolonged illness up until his death.

The aquarium staff believes he was about 30 years old.

It's Hurricane Preparedness Week

Ask yourself this, "If a hurricane were coming this week, would I be ready?" Thankfully, there's enough time right now to get to that "yes" answer.

Complicating matters, of course, is the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

We have everything you need to know to be ready when hurricane season officially starts on June 1.

