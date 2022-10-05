High-tech exercise equipment relies on artificial intelligence

A Seminole fitness studio owner explains in the latest installment of Caitlin Lockerbie's series "A Healthy Dose."

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Artificial Intelligence is becoming a bigger part of our lives, including when it comes to exercise.

Stephanie Kesselring, owner of Exercise Coach in Seminole, says her studio and its technology is designed to cater to an individual’s time crunch and capabilities when it comes to working out.

"I was diagnosed with high blood pressure at 38. I had weight just creeping up, started losing muscle mass, even though I had been doing virtually the same types of workouts,” Stephanie Kesselring said.

She turned to a local fitness studio called The Exercise Coach for training, finding so much success, she decided to open one of her own.

The high tech equipment relies on artificial intelligence and robotics instead of free weights and treadmills. The machines adjust a person’s workout to his or her strengths and weaknesses in real time, personalizing each exercise for just 20 minutes, twice a week.

“In fact, if people ask to come in more frequently, we don’t allow it. I have even tried to prove that wrong,” says Kesselring.

She explains the machines are so adept at fatiguing a user’s muscles, the days off are needed for recovery.

The machines intensify a workout as a user gets stronger, so they are constantly competing against themselves.

“This machine is then smart enough to build a workout that is unique to you,” explains Kesselring.

The electromagnetic motors in the machines gauge a person’s capabilities and track their progress.

“We have good days and bad days when we’re at the gym. These machines sense all of those things,” says Kesselring.

She says her studio caters primarily to people who are 40 and older, and for those who have a hard time fitting in fitness.

“What was a big obstacle for me was time. I was an executive, I didn’t have time or at least I didn’t think I had time,” she says. “They might not love the traditional gym scene. Maybe they’re not seeing the types of results they want to get there.”