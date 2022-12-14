Feeling stress during the holidays? Utilize these healthy habits to help relieve the stress

"Eat normally, drink normally, exercise normally, plan ahead.”

TAMPA, Fla. — If the holiday hustle is catching up with you, it’s time to take a mental break and reboot. Dr. Lucinda DeMarco, chief medical officer for United Healthcare of SC, FL & GA for Medicare and Retirement says, it’s important to plan for the holiday stressors.

She says to take proactive steps when you’re starting to feel overwhelmed whether that’s in a crowded store, at a packed party or even just with your loved ones at home.

“Excusing yourself, going somewhere and thinking about happier thoughts, and bringing yourself down. You really have to wrap yourself around ‘my feel good place,’ so to speak, whatever that is.”

She says to take some deep breaths in through your nose, and out through your mouth at a count of 10. “Really try to get everything in your body to relax.”

If you’re still feeling overwhelmed, DeMarco says to seek some counsel or a safe place to air out some things that at building up for you.

“Take advantage of things that your health insurance may have that may be out there and find a friend and talk about it because that support system is something that will last you throughout the year, not just at this time of stress.”

While some people turn to alcohol to relax, she says to avoid overindulging and plan ahead before a party or social gathering.

“You can get a glass of club soda or tonic water and put a lime on it and nobody knows that you’re drinking club soda or tonic water and not a gin and tonic.”