Why Labor Day sales can save you a lot of money on home renovations

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Labor Day creates a big travel weekend for some families, while others opt to stay home.

It's actually one of the most popular weekends for completing projects around the home! It signals the change of seasons for many in the United States, giving people time to prepare their homes and closets for cooler temperatures.

While that's not necessarily the case in the Tampa Bay area, it does give people some extra time to do things around the house.

"It's a great time to take advantage of home improvement deals that are out there," said Nicolle Picray, public relations coordinator for Pella, the maker of windows and doors. She says Labor Day sales are actually some of the best of the year.

Many stores are trying to boost sales for the second half of their year and clear the shelves to make room for holiday inventory, which means you can use the deals this weekend to your advantage.

You can save hundreds of dollars on big-ticket purchases, like appliances, furniture and windows and doors. You can save a lot of money by stocking up on smaller items too, like paint, lightbulbs and fixtures.

Some other projects to consider as we head into fall include cleaning gutters, weatherproofing doors and windows and updating your landscaping. If you're in the market to sell, saving money on a few of these projects can boost your home's value by thousands of dollars.

Even if you're not trying to finish a home improvement project this weekend, it could still be a good time to buy, considering some of the pandemic-related shortages we're seeing.