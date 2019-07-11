TAMPA, Fla. — A handful of Florida hospitals in the Bay Area aren't making the grade, according to the Leapfrog Group.
St. Anthony's Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, Bartow Regional Medical Center all got Ds.
Leapfrog based the grading on Patient safety, preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.
If you want to see which hospitals got A's, click here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Mom whose toddler was run over by an SUV lost another child in a 2015 crash, deputies say
- Teacher accused of having sex with student found dead along with her husband
- Thief steals thousands of dollars in gifts from Clearwater couple's wedding
- County is first in Florida to declare itself a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'
- AMBER ALERT: Hundreds searching for missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter