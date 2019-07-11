TAMPA, Fla. — A handful of Florida hospitals in the Bay Area aren't making the grade, according to the Leapfrog Group.

St. Anthony's Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, Bartow Regional Medical Center all got Ds.

Leapfrog based the grading on Patient safety, preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

