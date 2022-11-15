Donations for the holidays desperately needed: How you can help

Metropolitan Ministries says they are way behind in donations.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent opened last week on N. Rome Avenue in Tampa, but today community members, volunteers and donors will take part in the Tent Blessing. They will say prayers as they gear up to serve the community this season.

With food prices soaring right now, it's no surprise that the need is expected to be greater than ever. In 2021, Metropolitan Ministries served more than 4 million meals. That was up nearly 50% from 2020. So if history is any indication, they will need more this year.

There are several holiday donation tents set up in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties to make it easy for people to drop off their donations.

The most needed items are the following:

Turkeys

Hams

Canned yams

Stuffing

Boxed potatoes

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Cereal

Rice

Beans

Mac and cheese

Dessert mixes

They are also accepting gift cards and toys for kids ages 4-17.