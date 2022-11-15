Donations for the holidays desperately needed: How you can help

TAMPA, Fla. — The Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent opened last week on N. Rome Avenue in Tampa, but today community members, volunteers and donors will take part in the Tent Blessing. They will say prayers as they gear up to serve the community this season.
With food prices soaring right now, it's no surprise that the need is expected to be greater than ever. In 2021, Metropolitan Ministries served more than 4 million meals. That was up nearly 50% from 2020. So if history is any indication, they will need more this year.
There are several holiday donation tents set up in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties to make it easy for people to drop off their donations.
RELATED: Will Thanksgiving dinner break your bank account this year? Here's a breakdown of prices to expect
The most needed items are the following:
- Turkeys
- Hams
- Canned yams
- Stuffing
- Boxed potatoes
- Cranberry sauce
- Gravy
- Cereal
- Rice
- Beans
- Mac and cheese
- Dessert mixes
They are also accepting gift cards and toys for kids ages 4-17.
Volunteers are also badly needed at all locations and the pop-up sites for clients that are planned throughout Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties through the holidays. And it's a plus if you can also speak Spanish!
Click here if you need more information about donating, volunteering or if you need help this holiday season.