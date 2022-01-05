Ways intermittent fasting could be a good approach to eating

“It can help people regulate blood glucose, it could help people lower cholesterol."

You’ve no doubt heard people talk about intermittent fasting — if you haven’t tried it for yourself, do you know how to get the best results?

Registered dietician Wendy Wesley says this is not a diet, but a new way to approach food.

It’s an eating plan that switches between fasting and feeding throughout your daily schedule.

“I practice fasting every day and sometimes if at 9:30 a.m., if I feel real hunger is coming on, I eat,” she said.

Wesley says that’s the key, listening to your body to tell you when it’s ready for food.

Some people choose to set an eating schedule but Wesley sees the most success through intuitive eating, which means waiting for that stomach to growl.

She says, “some days your first meal will be 9:30 a.m. and some days it might not be until 11:30 a.m. or noon.”

The idea is to continue to choose nutrient-dense, fiber-filled meals to keep you full.

“Intermittent fasting doesn’t work if the wheels fall off around 3 or 4 in the afternoon and it turns into a binge.”

She says around 8 hours after your first bite, call it a day.

"This idea is that the 'kitchen is closed.’ You have your last meal of the day whether that’s 6, 7, 7:30 p.m., whatever it is, and then dishes are done, lights are out and the culture within your home is that the kitchen is closed.”

She says to aim for at least a 12-hour break between that closed kitchen and your next bite. While you’re in a fasted state, you can drink water or black coffee and teas.

When it comes to health benefits, Wesley explains, “it can help people regulate blood glucose. It could help people lower cholesterol because when they make that first choice a healthy fiber-rich choice, they’re increasing their fiber, which brings down cholesterol. If they lose weight, they can lower their blood pressure medications, if they take them.”