Is there a bedtime 'sweet spot' to get a good night's sleep?

TAMPA, Fla. — A good night’s sleep is easier said than done for the majority of people, but could the answer be in your actual bedtime?

A recent study out of the United Kingdom shows falling asleep between 10 and 11 at night is the “sweet spot” for heart health.

Dr. Frank Averill, medical director of St. Francis Sleep Allergy and Lung Institute says there’s something to it. Experts agree that most adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night.

“There’s two factors, one you want the right amount of time of sleep, so somewhere around 7 to 9 hours but you also want to work with your biological time clock to work with your circadian rhythm and that’s associated with improved sleep quality and improved health outcomes," Averill said.

Experts say if you’re heading to bed around 10 p.m. with a goal of at least seven hours, you’re waking up in line with the sun rising. Our circadian rhythm regulates the sleep and wake cycle and repeats every 24 hours. It’s mostly affected by light and darkness and morning light helps reset the internal clock.

Dr. Averill says people who work varying shifts that fight the natural rhythm will feel the effects.

“When you don’t get enough sleep we see problems with depression, but we also see problems with health consequences like strokes, heart attacks, hypertension," he added.

If you’re struggling to get the sleep you need, Dr. Averill says three things to avoid are drinking caffeine or alcohol, excessive exposure to electronics near bedtime and large meals beyond 7 p.m.