Brightside's Jabari brewing up community conversations at Tampa Bay area coffee shops

Be sure to tune in to Brightside between 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. every week for "Jabarista Monday." And, don't miss out on free coffee, too!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Who doesn't love coffee? Especially when heading out the door every morning, a lot of us rely on that morning cup o' joe to help get us started for the day.

And it's no secret the Tampa Bay area is full of coffee shops, many with their own unique and special brews and blends. But beyond that, these shops offer a space for the community to gather.

That's why every week, 10 Tampa Bay Brightside anchor Jabari Thomas will be brewing up community conversations and showcasing local coffee shops across the Tampa Bay area during Jabarista Monday.

This means you can tune in between 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. every Monday and see a different local coffee shop featured on Brightside.

Not only will you learn more about the local coffee shop's remarkable roasts or specialty brews, but also about how each shop is positively impacting its community.

Plus, you'll also get the chance to enjoy free coffee and conversation ⁠— on us!

Jabari will be inviting you from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to stop by the featured coffee shop and enjoy some free coffee, paid for by 10 Tampa Bay. You'll get to meet and hang out with Jabari and maybe even more members of the 10 Tampa Bay team.

Do you own a local coffee shop with a unique story or specialty brews? Is your favorite java stop giving back to its community or supporting a good cause? We want to hear about it and feature them on Jabarista Monday!