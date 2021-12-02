Beloved Lakeland Christmas parade is back after pandemic break

The Lakeland Christmas Parade is back for its 41st year after taking a break last year because of COVID-19.

LAKELAND, Fla. — It's the first Thursday in December. That means the well-attended Lakeland Christmas parade will fill the streets of the city known for swans.

The annual Lakeland Christmas Parade is back for its 41st anniversary, after taking a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. That means this is the 40th parade the city has hosted.

The event is so popular, the city had to put out another notice to parade-goers this year, asking them not to put out chairs days before the event or else they would be removed by city crews. In years past, chairs and other furniture blocked sidewalks, forcing people to walk in the streets to get around them.

Safety is a major concern this year after a car plowed into a Wisconsin Christmas parade just a few days ago. Organizers say the city's sanitation trucks and other large vehicles will block access to other cars along the route, shielding parade-goers and participants.

The parade will weave through the streets of Downtown Lakeland, starting at the RP Funding Center. The 1.25-mile route loops around Lake Mirror and returns to the RP Funding Center. You can see the parade route here.

Fireworks at 7 p.m. will signal the beginning of the parade. You can learn more here.