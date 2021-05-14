Doctors say laughter really can be the best medicine

From your muscles, your oxygen levels and even helping you with your mental health, laughter is a natural and free way to heal.

Did you know, anytime you laugh at a joke, see or hear something funny, you’re actually practicing a healthy lifestyle?

St Pete psychologist, Dr. Carleah East says that laughter can help fight against some of the negativity, depression, and anxiety we might feel. This is all thanks to a couple of chemical reactions we naturally have.

“Serotonin gives you that feel-good vibe that allows our brain to enjoy things in those endorphins allow our brains to feel more height, alive, alert and aware.”

Dr. East also says you can get a pretty good workout from laughing.

“You take in more oxygen when you’re laughing. It stimulates your heart and your muscles. When I laugh so hard to where my stomach was cramping. Right?! So, you get that ab workout”



As we deal with feelings about the pandemic, racial injustice, or negativity that’s in the world around us, it can be easy to find yourself stuck in a negative attitude. Studies show that laughter helps you connect and release those endorphins and serotonin which makes you feel good.

Comedians like Alonzo Bodden say they see that transformation in people’s personality all the time when they do a stand-up show.

Both Dr. East and Bodden say that going to or listening to a comedy show can help you step away from the negativity in your daily life. They say it’s “a momentary escape from where you are.”

Comedians also find cracking a joke healthy and therapeutic for themselves. Hot tub Time Machine actor and comedian Craig Robinson said when he was younger it would mean the world to him to make his parents laugh.

“I don’t know where it came from but it was just spreading joy and it could be a defense mechanism and I always wanted people to come together.”