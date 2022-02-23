How UF's first Black football player changed the game in Tampa

'Leonard George and the Tigers' documents how George made history and led Jesuit High School of Tampa to its first state football championship.

TAMPA, Fla. — Leonard George made history and broke racial barriers when he became the first Black football player signed by the University of Florida.

In the 1960s, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, George also broke barriers right here in Tampa.

He was the first Black player on Jesuit High School of Tampa's football team. He led the team to its first state championship.

That title run is highlighted in the documentary "Leonard George and the Tigers." The film is produced by Drew Marquardt.

Following his graduation from UF, he became an attorney. From there he moved to Atlanta and practiced law until 1999.

Then, he moved to Hawaii with his mother. Following her death in 2019, George returned to the house he grew up in.