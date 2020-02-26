CLEARWATER, Fla. — Country group Little Big Town is in town for the next two nights.

The multi-platinum group will perform Feb. 26 and 27 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. They're stop is part of their Nightfall Tour.

Every pair of tickets purchased also comes with a copy of the group's upcoming album "Nightfall".

The same four members who founded the group back in 1998 are still in the band today. Those band members include Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook.

Little Big Town has won Grammys as well as ACM, CMA, and AMA awards.

Tickets start at $49 and go up to $119. There are only about 40 tickets remaining for the shows.

