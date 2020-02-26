CLEARWATER, Fla. — Country group Little Big Town is in town for the next two nights.
The multi-platinum group will perform Feb. 26 and 27 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. They're stop is part of their Nightfall Tour.
Every pair of tickets purchased also comes with a copy of the group's upcoming album "Nightfall".
The same four members who founded the group back in 1998 are still in the band today. Those band members include Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook.
Little Big Town has won Grammys as well as ACM, CMA, and AMA awards.
Tickets start at $49 and go up to $119. There are only about 40 tickets remaining for the shows.
What other people are reading right now:
- Man wanted for armed robbery hospitalized in critical condition
- Driver killed in Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy-involved shooting
- Florida woman accused of zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase, where he couldn't breathe
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the South Carolina Democratic debate
- 'Please, give me a second chance' | 6-year-old pleads with Orlando police officer not to arrest her
- Feisty baby stares down doctors seconds after birth
- Skyway 10K guide: Everything you need to know to race
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter