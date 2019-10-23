ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man who was found shot Tuesday night in St. Petersburg has died.

Damien Wiggins Jr., 23, was found in the parking lot of a vacant business at 4611 Haines Road.

Wiggins was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The police department is investigating this as a homicide and are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

