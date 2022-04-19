Battling the stages of stress

“It’s really important to take time for yourself because a poorly functioning father or mother, leads to a poorly functioning family."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Anxiety has been at an all-time high for many Americans.

April is Stress Awareness Month and Dr. Marius Commodore, Physician Advisor at Nurx, breaks down ways to cope with it. He says to start with plans for a daily mental break.

“Even if it’s 20 minutes in a day. It’s really important to take time for yourself because a poorly functioning father or mother, leads to a poorly functioning family, leads to a bad employee, leads to a road rage-filled driver,” Commodore said.

He says beyond taking personal time, make a point of talking about things that you find stressful. Whether it’s a friend or family member, let them know what’s weighing on you and perhaps how they can help.

“Holding all of that in comes at a cost. Patients will often tell me that they feel the anxiety in their neck, in their shoulders, in their back and if you express that to somebody, that too can be a little bit cathartic,” he said.

Dr. Commodore says it’s important to pay attention to how everyday stressors are impacting your overall health. While everyone battles stress, when it crosses into a state of helplessness or questioning value, there’s a larger problem to address.

Dr. Commodore explains, “the distinction between the two is mental illness affects your function. So, if you find yourself unable to get up in the morning, not because you’re tired but because you’re telling yourself ‘what’s the point?’ If you find yourself unable to do your regular function, that is where the stress has crossed over into something that I would term a mental illness.”