TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries' holiday tents are officially accepting donations for their annual HOPE campaign.

Partnering with WWE superstar Titus O'Neil and the Bullard Family Foundation this year, the groups, along with 15,000 volunteers, expect to help 30,000 families in need in Tampa Bay.

This is about a 37 percent increase over the 22,071 families they helped last year.

Most needed items for this year's tents are frozen turkeys and hams, cereal, yams, stuffing, gift cards, teen girl and boy Christmas gifts (age 13-17), infant gifts and educational toys.

You can drop your donations off at these locations starting at 8:30 a.m.

Tampa: 2609 N. Rome Ave.

Holiday: 3214 US Highway 19 North

Lutz: 21010 State Road 54 (Donations accepted starting Nov. 4)

Dade City: 13544 US-98 BYP, Dade City

St. Petersburg: 2750 34th St S (Donations accepted starting Nov. 4)

For other ways that you can donate check out the Metropolitan Ministries website or call 813-209-1218.

