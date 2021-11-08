How your donations can help 33,000 families around Tampa Bay this holiday season

The community organization needs to help 33,000 families this holiday season, 10,000 more than they usually do.

TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries' holiday tent is now open in Tampa.

If you have anything to give, from toys to holiday meal items, you can drop it off at the tent.

If you need assistance, you can also register to receive a holiday meal kit this season.

We know the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many families in different ways and because the pandemic has touched so many, Metro Ministries needs to help more than 33,000 families this Thanksgiving and Christmas. That's 10,000 more than they normally assist in an average year.

On top of holiday help, the organization also has been in working nonstop to provide 9,000 emergency food kids every single day to families across Tampa Bay.

The tent has increased in size this year to accommodate for the larger need.

Metropolitan Ministries is especially in need of holiday meal items, at least one million pounds. Items you can donate include turkeys, ham, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, canned vegetables, dessert mixes and anything else that you'd serve on your holiday meal table.

You can also make a monetary donation to help the organization purchase items that they are most in need of.

Beyond Thanksgiving, Metropolitan Ministries also helps families with holiday gift-giving.

They are in need of 58,000 toys for Christmas. Always in short supply are gifts for teen girls and boys.

You can drop off donations at 2609 N Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607. There are also additional sites in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties for drop-off and pick-up.