Metropolitan Ministries makes last push for holiday donations

The biggest need right now is teen gifts.

TAMPA, Fla. — With just days until Christmas, Metropolitan Ministries is making its final push for donations to make sure everyone who needs a meal gets one and every child who wants a gift will have one!

More families in the Tampa Bay area are in need than ever before. This is where you come in, they need more donations.

Justine Burke with Metropolitan Ministries says it doesn't have to be a lot, because every little bit counts.

"Even the smallest donation. If everybody just gave a little bit," she said. "We're seeing that a lot this year, that grassroots effort is really really working."

As you're out finishing up you're holiday shopping this week, whether it's at the grocery store or the mall, consider grabbing a little something extra to donate to Metropolitan Ministries.

The biggest need right now is gifts for teens.

"So that's the 13-17-year-old boys and girls. Things like electronics or sports gear. Makeup, accessories and things like that."

With the pandemic still weighing on so many, there is more need than ever before.

"We're seeing a lot of people who have never had to ask for help before, but it's a circumstance. Everybody goes through rough times you know. You lose a job or get a divorce or you have a medical condition and those things can rock anyone's world."

But if there's one thing Metropolitan Ministries has, it's faith.

"We know that this community is generous and we know that they're going to come through for us like they always do."