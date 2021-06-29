3 job fairs taking place across the Tampa Bay area Tuesday

Looking for work? Today could be the day. Three different job fairs in the area are offering hundreds of jobs.

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the Department of Economic Opportunity, there are still about 480,000 Floridians without a job. If you're looking for work, Tuesday could be your lucky day. There are three job fairs across the Tampa Bay area that morning.

Building and Construction Trades Apprenticeship Career Fair

Career Source Tampa Bay and Hillsborough Community College are holding a fair for construction and building jobs. There will be employers from plumbing, electrical, pipefitters. They will be offering both jobs and apprenticeships.

At CSTB's Tampa Center, 9215 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, 33612

9 a.m. to 12 p.m

Must be at least and have a high school diploma or GED and valid driver's license

Pre-registration required, click here to register

Winter Haven Water Open House Job Fair

The City of Winter Haven is looking to fill open positions at their water treatment plant. You can meet current employees and tour the facilities today.

At Winter Haven Water Treatment Plants

8 a.m. to 4 p.m

You must call ahead of time to schedule an appointment, 863-298-5495

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Job Fair

AdventHealth in Wesley Chapel is looking for Registered Nurses Certified Surgical Techs, Certified Sterile Processing Techs, Respiratory Therapists, Medical Technologists, Phlebotomists, Patient Care Techs, and Health Unit Coordinators. Some positions offer a sign-on bonus.

At AdventHealth Wesley Chapel in the Healing Plaza

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register here, walk-ins also welcome