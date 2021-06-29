3 job fairs taking place across the Tampa Bay area Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the Department of Economic Opportunity, there are still about 480,000 Floridians without a job. If you're looking for work, Tuesday could be your lucky day. There are three job fairs across the Tampa Bay area that morning.
Building and Construction Trades Apprenticeship Career Fair
Career Source Tampa Bay and Hillsborough Community College are holding a fair for construction and building jobs. There will be employers from plumbing, electrical, pipefitters. They will be offering both jobs and apprenticeships.
- At CSTB's Tampa Center, 9215 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, 33612
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m
- Must be at least and have a high school diploma or GED and valid driver's license
- Pre-registration required, click here to register
Winter Haven Water Open House Job Fair
The City of Winter Haven is looking to fill open positions at their water treatment plant. You can meet current employees and tour the facilities today.
- At Winter Haven Water Treatment Plants
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m
- You must call ahead of time to schedule an appointment, 863-298-5495
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Job Fair
AdventHealth in Wesley Chapel is looking for Registered Nurses Certified Surgical Techs, Certified Sterile Processing Techs, Respiratory Therapists, Medical Technologists, Phlebotomists, Patient Care Techs, and Health Unit Coordinators. Some positions offer a sign-on bonus.
- At AdventHealth Wesley Chapel in the Healing Plaza
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Register here, walk-ins also welcome
- Miami-Dade mayor: 11 confirmed dead after collapse of Surfside condo, 150 missing
- Concrete cracking, 'major' structural damage reported at Surfside condo in 2018
- Alligator bites man in North Venice
- Investigation finds Commissioner Vanessa Baugh won't face criminal charges for vaccine 'VIP list'
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter