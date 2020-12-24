Money Moves 2021: How to ensure your finances are intact for next year

Certified financial planner Bobbi Rebell offers some tips on how to set yourself up for financial success going into the new year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On December 31, 2019, we might've thought we were ready for the new year, but as it turns out 2020 had other plans.

Now it's time to look ahead to 2021, and when it comes to New Year's resolutions, more money is usually at the top of the list.

We may not be able to go back and change the past, but we can most certainly learn from our mistakes.

Certified financial planner Bobbi Rebell says, "We don't want to repeat history, especially when it comes to 2020. So 2020 is one year. We definitely want to look back and be honest with ourselves about what things we decided to do that we would do differently and what things that we decided to do that we would absolutely like to continue. The truth is, many of us picked up some very good financial habits. Saving rates are up and people learned the reality of the importance of emergency fund. So there are some really good lessons if we look back at 2020."

What are your #goals for next year? How do you plan to measure how you are doing? I set up mini- milestones so I can feel like I'm making progress.I got great new tips from our latest #financialgrownup @startplanner @kristydickerson LISTEN https://t.co/DKSVyCcMAf What are yours? pic.twitter.com/DTZvJTgAlG — Bobbi Rebell, CFP® Financial Grownup Podcast (@bobbirebell) December 22, 2020

So in case you're looking for some practical tips to take into the new year, Rebell has some advice:

Get real about how organized or unorganized you are when it comes to tracking your finances.

Figure out what works for you whether it be an excel spreadsheet, notebook, or money managing app to keep track of your spending.

Open your mail and face the truth about the numbers that are out there, because when you know the information you're a lot more likely to act in your our own best interest.

If there's anything you missed, head to BobbiRebell.com. Bobbi has a wide range of financial resources and a way to reach her on social media, too!

