Here's how giving gift cards could come with bonus perks

Gift cards can be a way to give back to the community.

TAMPA, Fla — Some people might say gift cards are the easy way out when it comes to getting presents. People might even say they're not as meaningful.

However, a gift card can be a great gift, and we talked with a financial expert about why.

Money with Friends Podcast host Bobbi Rebell says gift cards can actually be the most thoughtful gift. He says one way is to use gift cards to give back to the community.

"One way you can do that is a gift card to a charity. One of my favorites is DonorsChoose. What you can do is give a gift card to the recipient and they then allocate which classroom gets that resource allocation," Rebell said.

Gift cards are also a way to help small businesses that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebell says there can be a misunderstanding when it comes to getting a gift card from a local store, and that's that people have to walk into it to get the card.

"The truth is there will be more than happy to mail or email a gift card. They'll be more than happy to get on the phone with your recipient," Rebell said.

Let's not forget about gift cards to restaurants.

Revell says those are the best gift to give, and they also give back to the community.

"Because restaurants are in such dire straits. Not only do they ask for gift cards, they very often offer gift cards that are worth more than the face value," Rebell said.

To learn more, head to BobbiRebell.com. Bobbi has a wide range of financial resources and a way to reach her on social media, too!

