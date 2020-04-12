Holiday deliveries headed to your door? How to keep them a secret.

Keep your gifts spoiler free.

TAMPA, Fla. — Amazon offers a few ways to help keep your gift giving spoiler-free.

If you share a Prime account with someone in your home there are a couple of ways to keep the secret.

"They first can set up a household account, which means you keep the same prime account but you set up almost two logins, so your orders can't be seen from another customer's orders that share that same prime account, said Alyssa Bronikowski, a spokesperson for Amazon.

You can also archive orders or hide searches if you don't want to set up another login. Just go to your account settings, under the heading personalized content, select browsing history and manage, then you can clear the history and even keep it clear.

As far as timing when the package gets to your door, Amazon offers map tracking so you can see how far away your package is.

You can also have the package delivered to an Amazon Hub or there's a way to have your delivery put right inside your garage.

"All customers need is a My Q Smart Home garage opener. They'll link that with their Amazon app and then their packages can safely and securely be delivered inside their garage."

We know not everyone orders everything from Amazon, so here are some other options to keep your gifts a secret.

Have it delivered to a P.O. box. Many local law enforcement offices are accepting deliveries to make sure they are kept safe from thieves who might be tempted to take them off your porch. If you're working in an office, have the packages delivered there. Work with a friend or neighbor who will accept and hold your packages for you.

