Easy ways to get your finances back on track as the new year approaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 2020 has been tough in just about every aspect of life. That includes our wallets. As a new year approaches so does the chance for a fresh start. Right now is the time to start thinking about getting back on track.
Our sister station in Houston talked with Bobbi Rebell, a certified financial planner and host of the 'Money with Friends' podcast, about ways to prepare for 2021 and beyond.
Do a Self-Assessment
Rebell said to be honest with yourself. There are things you can put on hold. Instead, focus on things like new projects at work. Or even talk to your boss about a raise or promotion that you think is overdue.
You also can also step up your career networking. Rebell says a lot of us have been letting that slide for a while. So, you may want to reach out before it's an urgent situation.
Think about your 401K
"We're letting a lot of things slide that we should be checking in on,” said Rebell. “Especially when it gets to the end of the year. Many people weren't contributing to for one case, they weren't getting the match anyway in some cases.”
According to Rebell, retirement is not as important as paying your most immediate bills but you should start contributing again. It’s important to find out if your employer is still matching contributions. And what other benefits are there that may be expiring at the end of the year?
- The second stimulus check: When to expect it, how much you will get
- Gov. DeSantis unveils updated vaccine distribution plan, puts elderly first
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott votes against COVID-19 relief package, says 'I can't support this bill'
- Gasparilla Bowl canceled after Gamecocks bow out due to COVID-19
- How to watch Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episodes
- Five money mistakes you made in 2020 that you should avoid in 2021
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter