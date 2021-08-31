Tampa woman shatters stereotypes with successful beauty business

"I'm a profound example of turning your mess into your message."

TAMPA, Fla. — As we wrap up National Black Business Month, we wanted to highlight a local business that is celebrating huge success. The Dolly Monroe Beauty Academy is projected to gross a million dollars in revenue this year after opening just two years ago. The young woman behind this business is definitely breaking barriers.

"I think I am a profound example of turning your mess into your message," owner Dolly Monroe said.

And she certainly has a message. When Dolly couldn't find what she needed, she created it by opening the Dolly Monroe Beauty Academy.

"I could not find a program or institution that would cater towards specifically esthetics and make up artistry."

Success quickly followed.

"Over a million dollars in revenue this year is what we anticipate to finish out the year at. I'm very excited to say that we have educated over 266 students at this point within our first two years of business and I couldn't be more happy to say that we had a 99% success rate," Dolly said.

Kymani Millette is one of her students. She came to Tampa from New Jersey specifically for this school.

"Truthfully it inspires me because I myself am a young black woman and everything she's doing is something I can see myself doing and seeing her doing it give you all the hope that you can do it the same," Kymani said.

For Dolly, she hopes she can show other young black entrepreneurs, the sky's the limit.

"Society has told us as individuals that there are limitations on what we do and how successful we could be," the business owner said. "I think that it's important that we showcase Black businesses that are doing it so we can encourage the next generation thereafter to continue to grow."

And Dolly has big plans to keep her business growing. In October she will launch her own makeup line, Dolly Monroe Cosmetics. In the next five years, she hopes to expand across Florida and increase enrollment in her unique online program to teach students virtually.