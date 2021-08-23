Healthy Dose: Tips for new moms during National Breastfeeding Month

A lactation consultant says the top question she gets from new moms is how to know that their baby is getting enough milk.

TAMPA, Fla. — August is National Breastfeeding Month.

It’s a personal choice for moms to make for themselves and their babies, but Stephanie Sperling, a lactation consultant for St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, says it's important to be informed and know that there’s support.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding for a year or longer as mutually desired. The benefits include babies having a lower risk of infection — both respiratory and GI infection — and lower instances of diabetes, obesity and for moms, they benefit as well. Lower risk of postpartum depression, lower risk of certain types of cancer, and could help with weight loss.

Sperling says the top question she gets from new moms, is how to know that their baby is getting enough milk.

She suggests working with a lactation consultant to make sure your baby is latching, but you can also pay attention to their diapers.

“How many pees and poops is the baby having each day? We’re looking at that, we’re looking at a satisfied baby. A softer breast after breastfeeding,” Sperling said.

Sperling says a baby will lose weight, up to 10 percent after birth, and around day three or four of life they’ll begin to gain it back. They should gain 5 to 8 ounces a week. Whether choosing to breastfeed or not, “fed is best,” and it’s important to make sure your baby is receiving the right amount of nutrition to grow.

When it comes to brain development, Sperling says bond with your baby using the “skin to skin” method.

“Whether breastfed or not, a baby being held skin to skin, right up against mom’s skin is so good for breastfeeding but also brain development and there are lots of things happening in the brain when babies are skin to skin.”

Sperling continues by explaining, “the natural environment for a baby is mom’s body. They’re transitioning from the womb to the world and their natural environment is mom’s body. So of course moms want to put the babies down to rest, but whenever possible, skin to skin. Moms and dads can certainly be included as well.”

BayCare offers support groups for moms and one-on-one private consults.