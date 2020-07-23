What you need to know for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

All eyes on the tropics 👀

Things are starting to heat up and get busy in the Atlantic.

Yesterday Tropical Depression Seven strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo. Not only did it make history by becoming the earliest named "G" storm on record, but it is also forecast to be the first hurricane of the 2020 season as it makes its way toward the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo isn't alone out there. Tropical Depression Eight also formed Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading west toward Texas. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for the depression to become Tropical Storm Hanna by late tomorrow night or Friday morning.

Where's the money?💸

As weekly $600 federal unemployment checks are set to end, several unemployed Floridians say they are still owed thousands of dollars in missing payments.

This is the final week claims can be made for the weekly supplemental payment before the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program expires July 25 unless Congress acts.

In June, the abrupt stop in payments for many people was blamed on widely-reported “technology concerns” that were being corrected after the DEO didn’t submit information to the federal government for individuals who requested their claims be backdated.

Asked why Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments still haven’t resumed for some, a spokesperson for the DEO told 10 Tampa Bay most people experiencing problems at this point “have a unique issue.”

But the DEO continues to promise that any and all claims filed before the July 25 deadline will be paid.

Learning pods: A unique way to go back to school 📗

As parents struggle with what to do about school this fall, they face the ultimate question of how to keep their family safe while giving their child the best opportunity to learn.

Some parents are getting creative and turning to "learning pods."

But, what exactly does that mean?