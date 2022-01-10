Getting the most health benefits from olive oil

A chef and registered dietitian shares what to look for when we’re grocery shopping and how to get the most out of olive oil, starting with how you plan to it.

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s not only a kitchen staple, but olive oil seems to act as a medical elixir of sorts, lowering the risk of heart and lung disease, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease in people who consume it daily.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that replacing margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat with olive oil is associated with a lower risk of mortality.

Chef and registered dietitian, Pam Smith, shows us what to look for when we’re grocery shopping and how to get the most out of its use, starting with how you plan to use it.

“I would put a very exquisite olive oil in something that I was going to drizzle, or dip in some bread with a little bit of seasoning, or if I’m making a delicious vinaigrette,” Smith explains.

She says to go for a more budget-friendly option when it comes to pan searing or baking because, unlike wine, olive oil doesn’t get better with age.

She says with that in mind, “always look for extra virgin olive oil and always look for extra virgin olive oil that has an expiration date on it that’s at least a year from now. Quality olive oils always put a use-by date that you can trust.”

The “extra virgin” label implies the oil is pure and has met specific production standards. All virgin olive oils are made by mechanical extraction, grinding the olive and separating the solids and fruit water. Regulations require that virgin olive oils never use an extraction method that includes solvents or extreme heat. The oil also undergoes a chemical analysis to meet its gold standard.

To keep it fresh, Smith says to store your oil in a cool dark spot, away from the stove’s heat.

Smith suggests using it in place of butter or margarine.

“When it’s used in place of foods that have been overly processed and may be loaded with fats that are not giving that health benefit.”