Beautiful People: Owl's Nest Sanctuary for wild life works around the clock to save animals in her community

Florida is known for its wildlife. Sometimes the wildlife here needs a little help from humans to continue surviving.

Kris Porter, who's the Director of Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa got a call one day from a friend who's a zookeeper. That friend recommended that she should become a rescue and rehab specialist and guess what? That's exactly what she did after many years of working at the Busch Gardens zoo.

So today, she has over 200 volunteers. Those volunteers help with everything from clerical to construction work to rescuing and rehabbing animals.