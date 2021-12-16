Florida's largest student film competition open for entries

All high school and college students in the Sunshine State are eligible.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you or someone you know is an aspiring filmmaker in Florida, now is your time to shine!

The 27th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films (SSOF) is currently accepting submissions.

The free competition is open to aspiring "filmmakers, writers, graphic designers, and digital media artists" currently enrolled in high school or college in Florida.

The deadline to enter SSOF is Jan. 31, 2022.

According to the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission, the program offers more than $20,000 in scholarships, cash and prizes in various categories.

Award categories include prizes for short films, documentaries, animation, music videos, PSAs, screenwriting and poster design.

A Palm Beach County high school senior will be awarded $5,000 through The Burt Reynolds Scholarship Award. The film commission says "Mr. Reynolds was a longtime supporter and frequent presenter at the SSOF Red Carpet Award Show."

“There are so many talented students in Florida eager to find an audience for their work," Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission Deputy Film Commissioner and SSOF executive producer, Michelle Hillery said in a statement. “That’s where SSOF comes in, and whether it’s taped or live and in-person, we expect even bigger things for 2022.”