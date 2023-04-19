Palm Harbor man with MS says fitness journey has helped change his life

“Everybody has their excuse, but those are excuses. They can modify everything here."

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Need some motivation? A Palm Harbor man has found a fitness outlet and a method to fight disease in Orange Theory. John Black says signing up for the program years ago helped change his life.

At least three days a week, Black says he and his wife Natalie make it to a workout class.

“The first day I came here they said, ‘Well, what are your reasons for coming in today?’ And I said, ‘I’m trying not to die,’ and I thought, that got a chuckle but it was in all dead serious.”

Black was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) more than 5 years ago, but it’s only made him stronger.

His attitude remains, “Life happens for me, not to me.” He’s turned that diagnosis into motivation to move.

Black is now running, walking, rowing and squatting weekly while encouraging others along the way. His message: don’t let the fear of a challenge keep you on the couch.

Black explains, “Everybody has their excuse, but those are excuses. They can modify everything here. If you can’t do a squat, we can work on that. If you can’t run, you can walk.”