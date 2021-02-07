Street closures, parking for Tampa Bay area 4th of July events

TAMPA, Fla — Get ready for six fireworks displays at Tampa’s Boom by the Bay
With events scattered throughout downtown Tampa, nearly 20 roads will have intermittent lane closures depending on the time of the events. All street parking and public city lots will still be available.
Prices range from $1.60 an hour to up to $12 an hour for some lots. Hillsborough Area Regional Transit will also be offering free shuttles on July 4.
You can text 'BOOM' to 888-777 to get all that info sent right to your phone.
In St. Pete, If you’re headed to St. Pete, the City’s The Fourth, St. Pete Pier fireworks celebration won’t disappoint.
No major street closures for the three-day event. Street and public parking remain the same. Prices range from $1 an hour to up to $9.50 to park in some public garages for the whole day. You can catch the fireworks from anywhere along the downtown waterfront.
Also in Pinellas, The City of Clearwater moved its annual celebration from Coachman Park to Baycare Ballpark because of construction to the Gateway Project.
No major street closures are planned for this event. However, you will have to pay to attend. Tickets are $5 and parking is included.
