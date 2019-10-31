ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pelican Pub in downtown St. Petersburg is planning to re-open Thursday, according to their Facebook page.
Earlier this week, customers came forward saying they got painful rashes from sitting on the wooden bench in the front of the restaurant.
The pub voluntarily closed Tuesday after a health inspector discovered one dead and one live bed bug near the bench.
So far no one knows if that is the cause of the rash.
As a precaution, the restaurant removed the bench and had the building treated by a pest control company.
