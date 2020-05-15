People across Tampa Bay continue to lift others up during the pandemic

As coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the state, people continue to help put a smile on each others' faces.

TAMPA, Fla. — After losing his mom to COVID-19, A Tampa International airport officer is sharing his mother’s love with an elderly family friend.

He organized a surprise drive-by birthday party for 80-year-old Anne Garber. With lights and sirens on, fellow officers and other family members held signs and balloons outside her building.

Shift change at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete was a little brighter for healthcare workers greeted by dozens of well-wishers. A community effort made them feel loved as people held signs and offered words of encouragement.

Tampa Bay area single mothers were treated to quite the dinner this Mother’s Day. Thanks to WWE Star Titus O’Neil and other community members, moms who work for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the police department, city of Tampa, or the school district were honored and served dinner in Tampa’s Hyde Park. A showering of love for moms who manage to do it all with little help.

Titus O’Neil also helped Pasco County firefighters give 8-year-old David Castle fighting cancer a birthday to remember. Firefighters, police, and family friends came out in force to make the little guy smile on his special day.

It was quite the retirement for Mrs. Jackson. She’s been teaching for Hillsborough County schools for the past 44 years. Sending her off in style, her second-grade class at J.S. Robinson Elementary School and others gave her parade to remember. It was a special thank you for her dedication and love for education.

Finally, there's nothing like getting free goodies to make you feel appreciated. Free coffee and beignets for teachers and nurses at Frida's bakery in Largo. It was a thank you to all workers who are key to making our community a better place to call home.

What other people are reading right now: