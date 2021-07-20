Looking for a job? Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority needs bus drivers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re one of the many people looking for a job you may want to check out the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.
PSTA is looking to fill 86 bus driver positions with some of those jobs paying a salary of more than $50,000
You don’t need experience as a driver to get the job. Hiring managers say they’re willing to train people how to do it. All you have to do is apply, take an 8-week training course and the job could be yours.
You do need a high school diploma, Or a GED-- plus five years of a clean driving record.
Alcus Snell Jr is one of the bus drivers who was recently named "Bus driver of the year."
“I like driving the bus because it gives you an opportunity to meet people and it’s a career. You can look down the road, and you’re not going to be young all your life. You look down the road and you can retire from PSTA. They offer great benefits.”
You can read more about careers with PSTA here.
