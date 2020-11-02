BARTOW, Fla. —

Polk County Schools is holding a hiring event for bus drivers and attendants as well as school nutrition and custodial employees.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Winter Haven Public Library. For more information, you can call 863-534-7298.

If you are looking to be a bus driver and can't make it to the Winter Haven Public Library on Wednesday, you can visit the PCPS transportation office during regular business hours on weekdays.

The office is located at 1430 State Road 60 E. in Bartow.

For more information about school nutrition positions, please contact Jenni Farrell at 863-647-4804 ext. 8.

For more information about custodial positions, please contact David LeBlanc at 863-632-3187.

You can browse and apply for school nutrition and custodial positions online at jobs.polk-fl.net.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter