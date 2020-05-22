Acts of kindness continue across Tampa Bay during the pandemic

With many safety precautions in place, people across the Tampa Bay area are doing what they can to lift others up.

TAMPA, Fla — What was supposed to be a pizza party turned into a pizza parade in Ybor City. One voice foundation and Due Amici Pizza Restaurant passed out more than 30 pies to families with children fighting pediatric cancer. Families also got a gift basket with sauce and pasta, that they can use during a virtual cooking class with the restaurant’s owner.

There was a high-flying thank you to those risking their lives to save others. Healthcare workers across Tampa Bay got a special salute from the sky as a KC-135 tanker flew over hospitals. It’s one of many fly overs taking place across the country as military branches and airlines show an extra bit of appreciation for our front line heroes.

Pinellas County Schools couldn't let one of its principals retire without sending him off 2020-style. Darren Hammond woke up to a "happy retirement" sign in his yard. More than 30 cars with staff and former co-workers paraded his home as a thank you for his 37 years, the last 10 of which were as the principal at Pinellas Secondary School.

The 2020 graduates at Carollwood Day School in Tampa got quite the treat getting to receive their diplomas in person. With only one student allowed inside at a time, it was still a special honor. A videographer recorded all speeches, and each graduate walking across so all students can have the momentous occasion.

If there is something we need more of right now, it's hope. Its why artist Junior Polo is using wood and words to make it happen. The 9-foot letters will stand tall in June once completed at the University Area CDC Harvest Hope park near USF in Tampa. It's a message standing the test of time, bringing joy to us all.

If you know of someone or an organization spreading joy across the community, we’d love to share it. Tell us about it on our 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page.

