Staying safe while running outdoors

An expert runner shares her best advice, especially in light of the tragic death of a runner who was abducted in Memphis.

TAMPA, Fla. — This story of a Memphis woman being abducted and killed while out for a run has been a tragic reminder to many local runners to be aware of their surroundings.

Whether you're running on trails, in the daylight, at night, or even near a busy road, no runner should take their safety for granted. A person running by themselves is always vulnerable.

Laura Bradley is no stranger to running the roads all over Tampa Bay. She is an ultra-marathoner who does Go Running Florida Tours. She says this story has many people frustrated, especially women that she has talked to. She says they want to be able to run when they want, where they want while wearing what they want.

But she agrees everyone should consider some basic safety tips.

Her top tips:

Don't wear headphones

Change up your route

Find a running group

Avoid bar areas at closing time

Consider carrying mace

Make sure a friend knows where and when you are going for a run