COVID-19 impacting number of Santa's friends able to spread Christmas cheer

TAMPA, Fla. — Ho, ho, oh no! Santa's friends may be harder to find at parties or different Christmas events this year and we've got the pandemic to blame.

10 Tampa Bay checked with the 'head elf' at Santa's workshop and he says there are fewer Santa friends this year to spread holiday cheer.

"The demand for Santa Claus entertainers or Santa's friends has gone through the roof. We're seeing over 121 percent increase over pre-pandemic levels and added to that, we seem to have fewer Santas this year than years past," said Mitch Allen, the head elf and founder at HireSanta.com.

Allen says many of Santa's friends are in the high-risk group for COVID-19.

"There's a number of Santas being cautious and not doing in-person visits this year," explained Allen. Since there are fewer Santa friends to go around for holiday appearances, the ones that are working are seeing a positive benefit.

"They are inundated with gigs and jobs all over the world and we're sold out of many of our events. The good news for Santas is that there's a lot of work. We're paying Santas 10 to 15 percent more than pre-pandemic levels too," added Allen.