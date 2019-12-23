RIYADH ALKHBRA, Saudi Arabia — A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi Arabia's state TV reported that three others were sentenced to prison.

All can appeal the verdicts.

The kingdom's crown prince drew international condemnation for the killing because several Saudi agents involved had worked directly for him.

The kingdom has carried out the trials of the accused in near-total secrecy.

