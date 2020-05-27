What kind of weather would keep the Crew Dragon from launching?

For the first time in nine years, the U.S. will launch American astronauts, on an American made spacecraft, from American soil at the Kennedy Space Center.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It will be all eyes to the sky Wednesday evening for a historic rocket launch into space.

There might just be one problem: the weather forecast.

Space Force forecasters as of Monday afternoon now predict 60-percent "go" conditions for the 4:33 p.m. Wednesday liftoff from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A as Florida's summer-like showers and storms could put a damper on the day.

Just a few of the key concerns for the launch are 'Flight Through Precipitation', 'Anvil Cloud Rule' and 'Cumulus Cloud Rule.'

But, what does that mean?

Those are some of the rules laid out in NASA's Falcon 9 Crew Dragon Weather Criteria.